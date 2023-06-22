A true servant’s heart

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Early morning storms on Friday, June 16, 2023 left catastrophic damage in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. At its peak, close to a quarter of a million SWEPCO customers were without electricity after hurricane-force winds caused significant damage to Swepco’s power delivery system across its service area.

Friday’s severe storm caused major damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system with nearly 60 transmission and distribution stations impacted and nearly 50 transmission lines forced out of service due to the tree and structure damage caused by the extreme weather. SWEPCO’s utility poles and distribution lines serving individual homes and businesses also experienced extensive damage. This storm is said by many to be the worst storm that our area has experienced in several years. And, Swepco officials believe that this storm may possibly be the worst storm in terms of overall damage and distribution system impact in the company’s history.

Following the storm, the Shreveport-Bossier area was placed under a heat advisory with temperatures reaching between 105-110 degrees. And on Saturday, June 17, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a State of Emergency Declaration for North and Central Louisiana due to the severe weather and excessive heat.

After seeing the devastating impact the storm had upon his own neighborhood in Bossier City and the fact that so many people were without electrical service in the midst of the excessive heat, Bossier City District 5 Councilman Vince Maggio and his family jumped into action. The Maggios not only helped everyone in their neighborhood, but everyone in District 5 as well.

On Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, Vince Maggio was at his 100 year-old Bossier City grocery store on Thompson Street , Maggio Grocery, making sure his customers (who had no electricity) had food, groceries and something to drink. Maggio did all of this while he struggled to keep power to the freezers in his grocery store.

“Mr. and Mrs. Maggio kept the store open for us right after the storm. They ran generators to make sure everyone had water and ice to keep cool. They also rode around the neighborhood checking on people. They are a blessing to the community,” said Jay, a Bossier City resident who lives near Maggio Grocery.

Maggio and his wife Sharon also drove up and down the streets in his district on Friday, Saturday and Sunday looking for issues that needed to be addressed or people that needed help. While he and his wife drove around his district, they found an elderly lady outside, hot and suffering from the excessive heat conditions. Upon discovering this situation, the Maggios went to the store, bought an ice chest, filled it with ice, Pedialyte and water and brought it to the elderly lady in her moment of need.

On Monday, along with serving the customers at his store, Vince Maggio went to Sam’s Club in Bossier City, bought two pallets of water, loaded the water in his truck and then invited the community to come by his store for free ice and water.

The Maggios heroic actions do not stop there. These actions were greatly felt in his entire neighborhood. The Maggio’s neighbor, Donna Singleton, shares her personal story.

“Last week a storm came through and wiped out the power to our entire community. My disabled daughter requires assistance for daily living. She has to have electricity for her bed, oxygen, lift, wheelchair and temperature control. So, a loss of power jeopardizes her safety and increases her risk. So what does Vince Maggio do? He immediately calls to see if we had power and before you know it, a generator with fuel is delivered and set up at my home. Wow… we were still trying to keep her safe and he already had a plan in action,” Singleton said.

“She also requires a lot of water for her medical condition. This week, the stores are closed and what happens? The Maggios provide water. They made sure my daughter had more than what she needed. Some would say ‘well it’s his neighbor’. We are to love our neighbor as ourselves, but Vince Maggio treats everyone like they are his neighbor and friend. Want to know how I know? I know because of his witness. He demonstrates what is expected of us as a neighbor or friend,” she continued.

“We are all blessed as a community to have a city councilman who truly cares about others. District 5 Bossier City Councilman, Vince Maggio, truly has a servant’s heart. He doesn’t do it for recognition. And, he doesn’t like a lot of attention. He doesn’t need a storm or an overwhelming disaster in order to display his servant’s heart. He loves to help make things better for our city and those in need. He is generous, thoughtful, committed, and he believes in sharing his blessings. It’s a way of life for him,” Singleton concluded.

Sightings of the Maggio’s acts of assistance to District 5 in the aftermath of the storm quickly spread on social media. “I was fortunate enough to have never lost power. And, I never once saw the mayor of Bossier on the news communicating with his citizens, as did the mayor of Shreveport. However, I did see a good man spending his Father’s Day out in the heat on Benton Road where the crews were repairing lines near Greenacres Blvd. It was our dedicated city councilman, Vince Maggio. What a great public servant he is,” said Linda Serio, a Bossier City resident who lives in (Old Greenacres).