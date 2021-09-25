A woman is in police custody after allegedly throwing two of her children from the Cross Lake Bridge

A woman is in police custody after allegedly throwing two of her...

32-year-old Ureka Black is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. No bond was set.

Black was taken into custody at the Texas state line by the Waskom Police Department on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, and is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

Black was driving a grey Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate.

Shreveport Police Marine Patrol Officers received a report at 10:52 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, about a child in the water near Cross Lake bridge, police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite told reporters during a news conference.

Marine patrol officers responded and pulled a small child from the water. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. A second child was pulled from the water a short time later and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. He is expected to survive.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, authorities found the child in another location, unharmed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the gray van or “anything out of order” to contact detectives at 318-673-6955 or Crime Stoppers, where tips are always anonymous, at 318-673-7373.