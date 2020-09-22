AARP commends Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ response to new federal guidance on nursing homes

Baton Rouge, LA— AARP Louisiana State Director Denise Bottcher has released the following statement regarding Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ response to new federal guidance on nursing homes:



“We would like to commend Governor Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health for announcing they will be taking quick action to implement new federal guidance to enable in-person nursing home visitation. This is good news for Louisiana families who have struggled during these past six months without in-person visits. Social interaction with family and friends is critical to the overall health and wellbeing of all long-term care residents.



“Balancing the resident’s need for social interaction and right to visitation with the importance of minimizing exposure and risk of transmission to all residents, families and staff can be accomplished. It will be critical that all long-term care facilities strictly adhere to and enforce infection control procedures and guidelines. For those who are unable to visit, AARP urges that facilities must make virtual visitation available.



“Given that approximately 43% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Louisiana’s nursing homes, AARP’s overarching goal has been and continues to be ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our loved ones who reside in these facilities.”