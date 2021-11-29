AARP Louisiana to Host Contactless Shred Event in Shreveport

To help protect citizens from identity theft, the AARP Louisiana Fraud

Watch Network and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to provide a safe location

to shred your personal documents free of charge.



The drive-through, contactless shred event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday,

December 4, at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Attendees can bring

unwanted documents containing sensitive information and have them destroyed on-site by a

professional shredding company.



Each car is limited to three bags/boxes. Suggested items include old tax documents, canceled or

unused checks, credit cards, medical bills, investment account statements, and other items

containing sensitive information.



This event is free and open to the public; however, pre-registration is required so that we can

manage capacity. To register online visit https://aarp.cventevents.com/FreeShredding



For more information on how you can keep safe from identity theft and fraud visit

www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.