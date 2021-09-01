Accident on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway diverts traffic

The Bossier City Police Department and the Louisiana State Police are investigating a major crash on the ART Parkway Northbound just North of McDade St. All Northbound traffic is being diverted onto McDade St and can then utilize Airline Dr or Barksdale Blvd. Patrol officers are positioned in the area to direct motorists and assist if needed. This closure is expected to last until midday. The Southbound lanes or ART are open.

