Actions of vigilant BCPD officer leads to multiple arrests

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges.

While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.

The suspects fled from the officer, leading police on a pursuit that began on Barksdale Blvd. in south Bossier City and continued into the City of Shreveport.

The suspects, one of which is identified as 18-year-old Javarrius Lewis of Bossier City, eventually crashed their vehicle at the intersection of I-49 and Kings Highway in Shreveport.

All three were arrested and face numerous charges, including Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Illegal Possession of a Handgun, and Flight from an Officer.

The Shreveport Police Department also assisted with the pursuit and detainment of the suspects.