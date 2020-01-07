Ada Mae Walston Worley

Bossier City, LA – Ada Mae Walston Worley was born September 1, 1941 in Palestine, TX to C.Z. Sr. and Mozelle Walston. She was a wife of 59 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always important to her. She had a younger brother, C.Z. Jr. Her parents worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. While she was in high school, they moved to St. Louis, MO. There, she played the trumpet in the band. She enjoyed riding the train and traveling with her friends.

She met her loving husband, Elward, in Palestine. He worked in the oil field, so they lived in several places before settling down in Bossier City, LA. Her immediate family lives in Bossier City, LA. Her hobbies included painting, cake decorating, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, traveling to see family, and spending time at the lake. She loved going to Hawaii to see her brother. She was a faithful member of the University Church of Christ.

She passed peacefully on January 5, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Elward; three daughters, Tammy Haydel, Toni Black and husband, Jack, Carrie Bullock and husband Alvie; six grandchildren, Crystal Boyer and husband Ruben, Heath Brigham, Chad Stinnett, Robin Haydel, Logan Bullock and Ava Bullock; six great-grandchildren, Gavin Brigham, Caden Boyer, Marley Brigham, Presley Boyer, Daniel Boyer and Jameson Sullivan. Preceded in death by her parents and brother.

Visitation will be held at the Rose-Neath Chapel in Bossier City, LA on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will also be at Rose-Neath Bossier at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Ada will be laid to rest at Rose-Neath Cemetery on Swan Lake Rd.

Serving as pallbearers will be Alvie Bullock, Heath Brigham, Chad Stinnett, Logan Bullock, Jack Black, Ruben Boyer. Alternates will be David Ives and Michael Laborde.

The Worley Family would like to express their appreciation to Brookdale Assisted Living and St. Joseph’s Carpenter House of Shreveport, who provided loving care and support to Ada during here time there.