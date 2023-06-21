Adam Bass announces candidacy for State Senate District 36

Republican Adam Bass is announcing his candidacy for the State Senate District 36.



“After much prayerful consideration, I have decided to run for State Senate District 36. I believe that this is my calling to help do better for our home – Bossier and Webster parishes.



I am a life-long resident of Bossier Parish, and I met my wife, Britney, here in the 5th grade. Together, we have three children, Baylor, Bear, and Beckett. I am a Christian, who is saved by the grace of Jesus and my family are members of Cypress Baptist Church.



I have owned a small business in Bossier Parish for 20 years. My insurance agency has been recognized for many years both regionally and nationally as a top performing agency. I have served on both Regional and National Insurance Advisory Boards, and I was honored in 2021 by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce as one of three finalists for the Business Person of the Year.



I am the past president and a current member of the Rotary Club of Bossier City. I serve on the Military Affairs Council Board of Directors and believe Barksdale Air Force Base and the brave men and women that serve our country there are vital to our area’s success and our nation’s safety.



I am proud to be a Conservative Republican. I am 100% pro-life, 100% pro- 2nd amendment, and I am a proud member of the NRA.



For the past four years, I have served as a Bossier Parish School Board Member. As President of the School Board, my first act was to help make Bossier Parish the first parish in the state to lift the mask mandate on our children.



As State Senator, I will work hard to help Bossier and Webster parishes thrive. We need to address several areas, including crime, roads, education, taxes, insurance, spending, and election integrity.



I hope to earn your vote on October 14th.”



District 36 covers most of Bossier and Webster parishes. Election day is October 14.



Adam Bass is currently the school board member for Bossier Parish, District 5.