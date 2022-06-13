Adding to the Ranks

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in

ceremony for four new deputies in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse

Monday morning.



“We are glad that you chose to work with us,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Out of all the

agencies and other employment opportunities available we are honored that you decided to come and

serve with us.”



Three of the newly sworn-in deputies, Cecily Moody, Danny Hatcher, Joseph Hammersla, and one

new corrections officer, Shaynekqua “Shay” Taylor, not pictured, will immediately go to work in one

of the three correctional facilities in Plain Dealing. The last deputy, David Walls is assigned to work

security at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.



If you are seeking a career that offers excitement in the workplace and a chance to make a

difference in our community, then the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has a place for you.



While deputy positions require applicants to be 21 years of age, the position of corrections

officers only requires a person to be at least 18 years old.



The process to become a member of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team begins by scheduling a

test with the Human Resources Department. You can reach them by calling (318) 965-3459.