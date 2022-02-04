Additional Charges Added to a Bossier City Man Previously Arrested for Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Videos

On Jan. 31, Bossier Sheriff detectives arrested Joshua Acosta, 24, of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City, for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images. Acosta is now facing more charges after investigators conducted a thorough forensic examination of his electronic devices seized from the search warrant during his arrest.

During the forensic examination of Acosta’s cell phone, detectives discovered 830 additional images depicting child sexual abuse. Investigators discovered a conversation he had with one of his juvenile victims. The victim said the two met on a web-based internet platform and that they started a sexual relationship when the victim was 15-years old. The victim said Acosta also asked him for nude pictures that he sent through a web-based site. He said Acosta videotaped some of their sexual encounters. The victim said Acosta paid for the sexual relationship in either cash or in the form of electronic devices.

Acosta is believed to have groomed a 16-year-old juvenile victim from Oregon into an online relationship with him, where the two shared sexual pictures/videos of each other. He then lured the victim to Louisiana to his residence, where he is reported to have raped the victim.

Detectives conducted an interview with Acosta in the detective’s office where he confessed to having more than 20 sexual encounters with the victim. After being read his rights, Acosta confessed to videotaping three of their sexual encounters, and that he distributed those videos to approximately 30 individuals via an online platform. Acosta admitted that he attempting to solicit money from other adults looking for sexual encounters with juveniles by setting them up with the juvenile. He said no encounters happened. Acosta also admitted to paying the victim for sex.

Detectives interviewed a second victim and added a second trafficking charge to his already lengthy list of charges. with Acosta told detectives he had a minimum of five juvenile victims within the Bossier Parish and was able to provide partial information on the victims.

Here is the list of Acosta’s new charges:

2 counts of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes – $400,000 bond

20 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile – $50,000 bond

30 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography – $250,000 bond

3 counts of Production of Child Pornography – $250,000 bond

1 count of Computer Aided Solicitation – $350,000 bond

1 count of Computer Aided solicitation – $150,000 bond

1 count of Second-Degree Rape – $350,000 bond

830 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles – $1,200,000

With these added charges, Acosta’s original bond of $150,000 is now $3,000,000.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.