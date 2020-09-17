Additional charges brought against Stacey Glenn Wilhite as other juvenile victims come forward

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit obtained additional arrest warrants for 52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite of Bossier City on two counts of molestation of a juvenile. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other juvenile victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred. Wilhite turned himself in at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility on the warrants.



According to investigators, there may be other victims in this case. Detectives encourage them to come forward as well. Anyone who may want to speak with detectives can call 741-8650.





ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2020



Bossier City Detectives Arrest Man on Sexual Battery Charges Involving Juveniles

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit arrested a man on two charges of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52 years old, of Bossier City was taken into custody on a warrant on Friday, July 31, 2020. During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two juvenile victims under the age of 13. Wilhite was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, Bossier Sheriff’s Office Maximum Security Facility Booking Photo 9/16/20