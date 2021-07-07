Additions to LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine schedule

LSU Health Shreveport CEVT has added two site locations to the vaccination schedule.
LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES
MONDAY – FRIDAY
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
(Former Chevyland dealership)
· Each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM
1st and 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson
SATURDAY, July 10
Lane Chapel CME – 1007 Norma Street, Shreveport
· 10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Williams Memorial CME Temple – 7288 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
· 10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine
New Hill CME – 8725 Spring Ridge, Keithville
· 10 AM – 1 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament – Cargill Softball Park, 2800 Cargill, Shreveport
· 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine
SUNDAY, July 11
St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church – 1050 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
· 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament – Cargill Softball Park, 2800 Cargill, Shreveport
· 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM; Johnson & Johnson vaccine