Adrian Ross Snider

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service celebrating the life of Adrian Ross Snider will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time. The Very Reverend Alston B. Johnson, Dean of St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral will officiate.

Ross was born June 17, 1947, in Shreveport, LA and passed away on August 11, 2019, after a brief illness. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1965. He attended LSU Baton Rouge, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1970, with a B. S. degree in History. He was a licensed insurance agent providing specialty products for financial institutions for 40 years.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian Roscoe and Frances Ford Snider. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diane Allbritton Snider; his daughter, Ginny Snider and her husband, Todd Shelton of New Orleans, LA; step-son, Michael Brandon Allbritton; sister, Kimball Long and husband, Kenney of El Dorado Springs, MO; niece, Adrian Long Gilfoil (Cain); nephew, Davis Long (Erica); his constant companions, Sadie and Molly; and of course, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Harter, Frosty Merriott, Steve Smith and Jim White. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Ross to Bossier Animal Hospital, Acct. #11627, 3308 LA-782-2, Bossier City, LA 71112 for stray animals in need, or to Pet Savers, 4380 Noyes Drive, Shreveport, LA 71119.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Hosein Amiri for his kindness, compassion and determination to fight for Ross. We would also like to thank Brittany and the staff of Bossier Animal Hospital for making this difficult time a little easier by providing the best care possible for Sadie and Molly.