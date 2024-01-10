AEP Foundation awards MLK Health Center & Pharmacy Grant: Investing in Equitable Healthcare for Vulnerable Adults

The AEP Foundation, at the recommendation of SWEPCO (Southwestern Electric Power Company), has recognized the invaluable efforts of MLK Health Center & Pharmacy in their commitment to providing quality primary care, medication assistance, and wellness education to adults without adequate health insurance coverage by awarding a grant of $12,500. This grant will be instrumental in advancing the Healthy Families; Healthy Communities program which ensures access to equitable healthcare for medically vulnerable adults in northwest Louisiana.

“The Healthy Families; Healthy Communities program is a testament to our goal of bridging health gaps and delivering person-centered care. With this grant, we can continue our efforts in creating a connected and thriving patient community,” said Jordan Scroggs, Executive Director of MLK Health Center & Pharmacy.

“We are proud to support MLK Health Center & Pharmacy in their mission to provide equitable healthcare. This grant represents our commitment to improving the health outcomes of vulnerable individuals in our community,” said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager.

Offering a wide range of services to meet the healthcare needs of vulnerable adults, the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy has implemented various strategies to eliminate barriers and foster health equity and continues to offer services that include: primary care, chronic disease management, medication assistance, women’s health programs, access to healthy foods, and care coordination services including interpretation services to remove barriers and ensure seamless access to healthcare services in northwest Louisiana.