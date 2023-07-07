AEP Foundation donates to local food banks

The AEP Foundation, at the recommendation of SWEPCO, is donating $100,000 to help local communities affected by the June 16 supercell storm that caused catastrophic damage across the Ark-La-Tex.

Four regional food banks will share the gift: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, East Texas Food Bank, Harvest Texarkana and Titus County Cares.

“We know our communities depend on us, and our crews worked tirelessly to rebuild our energy delivery system following this unannounced and unprecedented storm,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO. “We’re grateful to all our community partners for the important role they’ve played throughout this storm response and are hopeful this donation from the American Electric Power Foundation will offer help when its needed most.”

In addition to the monetary donation from the AEP Foundation, SWEPCO also donated four truckloads of food to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and another truckload to Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church in Longview, Texas after the week-long power restoration was complete.

“SWEPCO, along with the AEP Foundation, continues to strive to add value to the communities it serves and make a difference in areas of critical need,” said Brian Bond, SWEPCO Vice President, External Affairs. “Giving back to our communities is foundational to our vision of powering a brighter future.” In the last 5 years, SWEPCO has contributed more than $1million to support basic human needs. Of that amount, 59 grants totaling $515,000 was given to food-related projects.

SWEPCO and the AEP Foundation will continue to seek to find ways to improve lives through its giving strategies that include tackling education and our community’s most basic needs: food and housing. All four food banks serve the local communities as a hunger-relief organization, where they acquire, solicit, store, and distribute food and other essential items to low-income children and families. Through their established networks, these organizations help provide free and low-cost food and products.