AFGSC leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

Gen. Tim Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 8, 2021. AFGSC units are following the U.S. Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan which implements a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to those personnel vital to national security. AFGSC leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine in tier 1 of distribution due to their critical and essential roles in the national-security mission of nuclear enterprise command and control. AFGSC is comprised of more than 33,700 Airmen and civilians who diligently execute all bomber and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile operations for the U.S. DoD both stateside and in deployed locations around the globe.