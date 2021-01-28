AGA CEO Bill Miller Optimistic for Gaming in 2021

WASHINGTON – American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Bill Miller delivered remarks today on the future of gaming’s recovery, policy developments for gaming in Washington, DC, and AGA’s priorities for 2021.

Miller cited vaccine distribution, responsible reopening, and consumer confidence as reasons for optimism in the coming year, “There’s huge pent-up demand for gaming—and I’m upbeat about the second half of the year in particular. As vaccines roll out, people will be excited to travel, hungry for entertainment, and desperate to get out and have fun again. That’s an environment where gaming will thrive.”

AGA research shows one-in-three American adults plan to visit a casino in 2021—the highest rate since the AGA began tracking last March. Eighty percent of future casino visitors agree the industry has done a good job at safely reopening.

Miller emphasized that the AGA’s singular agenda in 2021 is accelerating the gaming industry’s recovery, highlighting four areas of focus:

Securing additional COVID-19 economic relief for the industry through temporary liability protections, investment in travel and tourism, supportive tax policy, and additional tribal relief.



Developing gaming champions on Capitol Hill and in the Biden administration.



Blocking harmful policies and advancing specific reforms to enhance industry competitiveness.



Using proprietary research and strategic communication efforts to ensure the gaming industry is heard.

“We come into 2021 with a strong foundation, a clear focus, record levels of support among Americans, and a loyal customer base that wants the excitement only gaming can deliver,” concluded Miller.