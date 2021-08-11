Ahmed Salem, MD, Joins WK Internal Medicine Specialists

Ahmed Salem, MD, has joined Randy Del Mundo, MD, at WK Internal Medicine Specialists in Shreveport, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network.



Dr. Salem initially studied medicine in his native Egypt, where he was a primary care physician for three years before coming to the United States. At the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, he was an associate research specialist with the surgical oncology department for three years.



Following that, he completed an internal medicine residency at Florida State University-Sarasota Memorial Hospital and a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Memphis.



“We deal with almost all medical conditions that do not require surgical intervention,” he says. “If there is anything that needs a subspecialty or any other expert opinion, we refer them for further evaluation and management.” As a result of his research and experience, Dr. Salem has a special focus on gastroenterological conditions and cancer patients.



“I’m interested in preventative medicine,” as well as patients’ overall health, he says. “Health is not only the physical well-being but also mental and social well-being, how you think and how you connect with others.”



WK Internal Medicine Specialists is located at 8001 Youree Drive and has moved to Suite 720 in the WK Pierremont Medical Office Building to better accommodate patients.



The doctor and his partner accept new patients and most insurance plans.