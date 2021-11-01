Ahmed Virani, MD, Joins WK Lung Specialists

Ahmed Virani, MD, has joined WK Lung Specialists and the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. He is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. As a pulmonary critical care specialist, he diagnoses and treats lung disorders and cares for hospitalized patients in the critical care setting. He performs all conventional bronchoscopy and pleural-based procedures and is trained in navigational and robotic assisted bronchoscopy as well.

Dr. Virani grew up in Galveston, Texas, and attended the University of Texas at Austin for his undergraduate studies. He earned his medical degree from the American University of Integrative Sciences, and followed that with an internal medicine residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He finished his pulmonary critical care training at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before returning to Shreveport to start his practice.

Dr. Virani has a particular interest in early diagnosis of lung cancer. He says, “We’ve come really far with new technologies, which helps us diagnose these nodules early to figure out what they are and what they could be.” He prioritizes a clear and open communication style with patients and families.

“It’s really scary being in an ICU,” he says, “not only for the patient but for their loved ones. I enjoy being a bridge for everyone to help them understand what we need to do to get them through this acute illness.”

WK Lung Specialists, which includes Kamal Masri, MD, Kevin Langlois, MD, and Matthew Raley, MD, provides coverage at multiple Willis-Knighton facilities. Dr. Virani’s practice is located at Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health in the Physician Center, 2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 311.

Dr. Virani and his partners welcome new patients and most insurance plans.