AHS Student Places in National Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

The journey that led industrial engineer Naxhiely Ruiz from her native Mexico to Airline High

School as a Spanish teacher is one that has made an impact on 12th grade student Madelynn

Russell, prompting her entry in the Optimum Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest that landed

her in the winner’s circle.



Russell chronicled Ruiz’s move 10 years ago from Mexico to Bossier City, where she has been

teaching her native language at Airline and shattering stereotypes along the way. Russell’s

touching essay landed her among 16 finalists in 21 states, earning her an iPad and other swag.



Her essay is below.

A Teacher

By: Madelynn Russell

Airline High School



It’s four a.m., in Bossier City, Louisiana, as a tired woman rises. As she fights her drowsiness,

she finds motivation to exercise.



By five a.m., she has prepared for work. By six a.m., she awoke her children and prepared

breakfast. By seven a.m. she has dropped her kids at school and is at her place of employment.

A sudden noise blares as she says with conviction,” Get out your Los Primeros Cinco!”.



Naxhiely Ruiz has started her day.



Born in Iguala, Mexico, Naxhiely spent her adolescence chasing her siblings in the withering

summer heat. Growing up, family was of the utmost importance to her. In addition to this, her

love for STEM-related subjects would grow and flourish, and compel her to become an industrial

engineer. Here, Naxhiely met her husband, Rene Islas, another industrial engineer. With

growing love and ambition for a family, Naxhiely and Rene welcomed their daughter in 2008.



Their love for family engulfed their love for engineering, and led to their career change to

education. Here, Naxhiely found another love like no other.



As Naxhiely and Rene flourished as teachers in Pachuca, Mexico, they longed for a more

fulfilled life, and so began their story in the United States. Moving to Bossier City in 2012, both

Naxhiely and Rene had continued teaching but in a new subject: their native language. Naxhiely teaches Spanish One through Advanced Placement Spanish. Her classroom is like no other with

games, songs and celebrations of traditional Hispanic holidays. In the classroom, Naxhiely

continuously breaks down barriers and stereotypes about her home country stating, “A lot of

people think Mexico is full of drug dealers and poor people, but that’s not what Mexico is”.



Within the classroom, conversation topics range from religion to cooking. Students not only

learn a second language, but develop a deeper appreciation for Hispanic culture. Students come

into Naxhiely’s classroom ecstatic, ready to learn a second way of life.



One of her students, Madison Stengel, states,” Señora Ruiz has not only taught me a second

language, but she has taught me there is more in this world than what we think. Her constant

positive attitude has been a beacon for me. She inspires me to become a better person, and to

educate others about what life in Mexico really is. I think there are an abundance of stereotypes

in modern media about what Hispanic countries are like, however, Señora Ruiz has shown us the

authentic version of these countries”.



Naxhiely stated, when questioned about life in Bossier City, “We may not have any blood family

in Bossier, but after 10 years of living here we feel we belong here”. It is here, Naxhiely has

made connections and roots not only with her students, and school, but with Bossier City.



Naxhiely Ruiz has embodied what it means to be Hispanic: to be kind, loving, true, driven, and

ambitious.



It’s four a.m., in Bossier City, as a tired woman rises. Her name, Naxhiely Ruiz.