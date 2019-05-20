Aiden Teixeira

Bossier City, LA – Aiden was born in Rapid City, SD on September 20, 2010, to Vicki and Christopher Teixeira. He was their second born and brother to Alana, 11 and Amiah, 3. He loved his sisters so much and was excited to soon to be joined by a little brother, Aaron.

Baseball and hockey were his favorite sports and he liked the Tampa Bay Lightning. He wanted to win… always kept the score and could tell you if he won when the game was over. Aiden liked playing video games, especially the combat ones where he could be the medic, rushing over to whoever needed healing. He was outgoing, eager, friendly, energetic and fun-loving. He loved the Lord, his church and his church family. Aiden loved taking up the church offering in children’s church with their “offering botts” and was in Shady Grove Baptist’s Kids Camp.

Services will be held to celebrate the life of Aiden Michael Teixeira at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Nick Sorrell officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Aiden’s life while seemingly short effected the lives of everyone around him. Though we hoped to watch him grow up into the wonderful, respectful young man we knew he’d become, God knows best. We can rest in the promise that His way is perfect. We will miss Aiden, but we know he is with the Lord, and we will see him again!

Aiden is survived by his parents, Vicki and Christopher Teixeira; sisters, Alana and Amiah; maternal grandparents, Tammi and Lou Schommer; paternal grandmother, Ann Fletcher (David); paternal grandfather, Joe Teixeira (Sally); uncles, Seth Schommer, Dean Dennewitz and Tom Bennett; and his aunt, Jennifer Teixeira, and well as so many more extended family members, cousins and friends.

