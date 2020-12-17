Air Force Global Strike Command medical professionals to be recognized

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The Air Force Global Strike Commander, Gen. Tim Ray, has declared Dec. 18 “Air Force Global Strike Command Medical Professionals Appreciation Day” across the command.



“Our medical professionals have been on the front lines in a battle against a global pandemic,” Ray said in his proclamation. “The hours have been long and the danger very real, but they continued to come into work every day ready to make a difference for their communities and installations.”



Bases throughout the command will hold special events and ceremonies to recognize the medical professionals who have worked tirelessly to ensure the AFGSC mission has continued without interruption.



At the headquarters, Ray and AFGSC Command Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hoffman will visit personnel at the Office of the Command Surgeon to thank them for leading COVID-19 mitigation efforts for the entire command.



“To our medical professionals all over the command, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for the health, safety and welfare of our people,” Ray said. “Your contributions to our mission do not go unnoticed, and they are sincerely appreciated.”