Air Force Global Strike Command selected for $18 million research allocation

Air Force Global Strike Command is the first major command

selected for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Specific Topic under AFWERX with four

approved solicitations and two pending applications.



AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force

Research Laboratory, brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to

address the most pressing challenges of the DAF.



The Specific Topics designation allows military end-users to define narrow operations or equipment

problem sets that require special attention. Commercial companies can then propose solutions, and— if

selected for funding— begin technology development, testing, and integration efforts.



The AFWERX office allocated up to $18 million for AFGSC across the four solicitations and could add

another $7 million if the two pending applications are selected. This allows Strikers the unique

opportunity to work directly with potential vendors on the most effective means to modernize legacy

systems and integrate new innovative capabilities that meet command priorities.

Since taking command of AFGSC, General Thomas A. Bussiere has stressed the need for improvement in

present weapons systems while concurrently building the next generation of bombers and ICBMs. “I

used to say our last B-52 pilot hasn’t been born yet…It might now be our last B-52 father or grandfather

hasn’t been born yet,” stated Bussiere in his keynote speech at the AFA Warfare Symposium in Aurora,

Colorado, in March 2023. “We’re going to fly that weapon system to the 2050s… but we’re going to put

new motors, new radar, new avionics, and new weapons on that aircraft…We don’t have any option

other than to modernize.”



To help meet modernization objectives, AFGSC created the A5N Division, which seeks new pathways to

meet warfighter needs. They scout solutions from small commercial businesses since technology

development proposals are on average faster and more cost-effective compared to those from the

current majority Defense Prime Contractors. The A5N division, better known as the Commercial

Capabilities Integration Transition Division, in coordination with BRF, an economic development

organization based in Shreveport, established the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP). These

entities along with the Small Business Consulting Corporation (SBCC) honed in on the Specific Topics

opportunities to increase their reach.



Now critical areas of innovation can be addressed in months compared to the multi-year procurement

process that includes building requirement definitions and laying out contract parameters before any

manufacturing or design can begin. The first four AFGSC solicitations focus on B-52 pylon modification,

advanced battery development and integration for airborne platforms, electromagnetic pulse

hardening, and readiness spares package deployment improvements.



“Global Strike has proven their mission needs in the innovation space, and we must look at all means, to

include high caliber small businesses, to accelerate procuring the right capabilities for the warfighter,”

explained CCIT division deputy chief Nate Dawn. “That’s the beauty of leveraging the Specific Topic

process. We can actually talk to companies doing research and development, find funding through these

AFWERX SBIR grants, and then shape product attributes to Striker needs.”



In addition to their efforts in the AFWERX proposal space, CCIT is recruiting cutting edge companies

through their annual showcase events and continual tech scouting. The BRF, EAP, and SBCC teams have

been instrumental in their support of these activities. Over the past 30 months, the CCIT brought 45 new

technologies and over $100 million in contracts to AFGSC and is already moving 10 companies to

transition.



“We’ve seen a significant improvement in outreach and visibility of Striker needs, improving the odds to

solve those challenges. Leveraging this process funds projects that would otherwise not receive

resources through standard channels,” remarked Dawn. “This is a great way to advertise Air Force

Global Strike Command’s needs and capitalize on the amazing American commercial technology

marketspace.”