Air Force Global Strike Command to officially open its new innovation center

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Air Force Global Strike Command will officially open its new innovation center, STRIKEWERX, during a virtual ribbon cutting event at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.



STRIKEWERX will be the command’s official store front to traditional and non-traditional industry partners, to include small businesses, start-ups, and academia. The innovation center will provide an “outside the fence” venue to engage and collaborate with non-DoD partners in new and efficient ways. These partnerships will be pivotal to finding unique solutions to the command’s challenges.



Originally planned to open in April, but delayed to due to COVID-19, the opening of STRIKEWERX is moving forward with a virtual opening that will include key note remarks by Gen. Tim Ray, commander of AFGSC.



The event will also include video remarks by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, and video tour of the facility following the ribbon cutting.



A livestream of the event will be available on the AFGSC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceGlobalStrikeCommand/



For more information on this event and other Air Force Global Strike Command activities, follow @AirForceGlobalStrikeCommand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

