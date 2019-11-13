Airline, Benton baseball players sign with colleges

Six baseball players from two Bossier Parish schools signed with colleges Wednesday.

Airline pitcher Will Tynes signed with Southern Miss. Bryson Connell, also a pitcher, signed with LSU Eunice.

Four Benton players signed with junior colleges — pitcher Landon Joyner (Northeast Texas CC), infielder Cade Scott (Panola College), outfielder Tanner Timms (Angelina College) and Cade Paddy (Northeast Texas).

Tynes was a first-team All-Parish selection last season. He was 5-2 with a 1.51 ERA.

Connell was a second-team All-Parish selection at utility last season. He was a first-team selection at pitcher in 2018.

Joyner was the Outstanding Pitcher on the 2019 All-Parish team. He went 10-1 with a 1.068 ERA while striking out 64 in 59 innings.

Joyner was also a Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State first-team selection.

Scott was a first-team All-Parish infielder in 2018 and 2019. Last season, he batted .376 with 13 doubles, two triples, one home run and 25 RBI.

Timms was a first-team All-Parish outfielder last season. He batted .427 with nine doubles and 20 RBI.

