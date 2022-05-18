Airline Dr. sewer project

Commercial development along north Airline Dr. is continuing at a rapid pace and

contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are moving ahead with an extension

of the parish’s sewer system to help accommodate new businesses.



Cost of the project is roughly $1.2 million, including a gravity main at the

intersection of Kingston Rd. and Airline. The project is currently moving south and

will terminate just north of Willow Lake Blvd. A future project will eventually

connect Oak Creek subdivision to the system.



Contractors are working in the right-of-way of that section of Airline Dr. south of

Kingston Rd., but no traffic interruption is expected. However, motorists are asked

to exercise caution when driving through the work area.