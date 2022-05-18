Airline Dr. sewer project

Commercial development along north Airline Dr. is continuing at a rapid pace and
contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are moving ahead with an extension
of the parish’s sewer system to help accommodate new businesses.
Cost of the project is roughly $1.2 million, including a gravity main at the
intersection of Kingston Rd. and Airline. The project is currently moving south and
will terminate just north of Willow Lake Blvd. A future project will eventually
connect Oak Creek subdivision to the system.
Contractors are working in the right-of-way of that section of Airline Dr. south of
Kingston Rd., but no traffic interruption is expected. However, motorists are asked
to exercise caution when driving through the work area.