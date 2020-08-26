Airline Drive overlay is now complete

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury have completed a five-lane overlay of Airline Dr. beginning at the Bossier City limits and continuing north to just past Kingston Rd.

Safety striping is being completed, road construction signs are coming down and safety cones were being moved early Wednesday. All lanes on Airline Dr. are now open.



“Our contractors finished the job quickly and we’re happy with the results,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “We know there was inconvenience for motorists, but overall there were no major problems. We want to thank our citizens for their patience and co-operation while this work was going on.”

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury







