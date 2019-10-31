Airline Drive to have lane closure starting Friday, Nov. 1

A lane of Airline Drive will close for several days starting this week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, November 1, 2019, the southbound outside lane of LA 3105 (Airline Drive) will be closed at Northside Drive in Bossier City.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 6 p.m. on November 1 until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 5.

The closure is to allow city sewer and pavement repair work to be conducted on Northside Drive.