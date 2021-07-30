Airline High School Principal speaks of growth at meeting

The North Bossier Lunch Group held a meeting at Every Warrior Network on Tuesday, July 27, where they helped “Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders, and community partners network with each other and discuss the growth, development, and business future of Bossier Parish and Bossier City.”



Justin James, the Principal of Airline High School, attended the event as a guest speaker to discuss ongoing construction and his vision for the future of the high school’s extracurricular activities. “There’s nothing else like it.”



He gave a brief overview of all the five phases of construction that the campus will be going through; these overhauled areas will be the Viking’s football stadium, the baseball and trick fields, the team gym, and the volleyball court.



He explained that these additions will not only benefit the school recreationally, but also financially by eliminating the need to rent out off-site fields to practice on.



“The money that we raise from doing this is going to go back to the classrooms, to the students, and towards the beautification of Airline High School,” said Principal James.



Also in the pipeline is the Valhalla Alumni Garden, which will be an addition that continues Airline’s ongoing strive to enhance the school on a more personable and aesthetic level. The bricks that lay the foundation of the garden’s foot paths will be able to be engraved with the names of students and alumni to memorialize the heritage and the legacy of Airline High School. “The Alumni Garden represents the heart of Alumni. . . People can walk in and remember a loved one.”



Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler also took the stage at the event, to speak in what is now being colloquially dubbed as the “Mayor’s Minute,” much like President Roosevelt’s Fireside Chats.



He took the time to introduce the attendees to the members of his administration and announce new facilities and restaurants that will be opening in the Bossier area in the future, such as the new Bossier Central Library, and the Louisiana Tech Research Institute which he will participate in the ribbon cutting of, alongside Governor John Bel Edwards.



Bricks are for sale for those Alumni that want to support Airline High School. You can find the etching information on the schools website.