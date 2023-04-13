Airline looking for new head girls basketball coach

Airline is looking for a new head girls basketball coach.

Lyndzee Greene McConathy has stepped down. Shee compiled a record of 96-97 in six seasons.

MvConathy guided Airline to five playoff appearances. Airline won the ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational for the first time in 2022 and made it to the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Following last season, she served as the head coach of the West team in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

Letters of application and resumes should be sent to Athletic Director Toby Todd at toby.todd@bossierschools.org.