Airline STUCO Gives to Geaux Bags

They may be Vikings, but Airline High School is all heart when it comes to helping children that are suddenly placed in the foster care system.

Today, the Airline Student Council presented a check to Geaux Bags founder K.C. Kilpatrick for $2,156 to assist with the cost of providing a bag of clothing and essentials to children removed from their home due to neglect or abuse. Geaux Bags partners with Child Protective Services and law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Each year during Homecoming Week, Airline students pay to have a dress-up day, then donate those funds to a local charity. After learning about the positive impact Geaux Bags makes in innocent children’s lives, the Student Council rallied the entire school to get behind their efforts to raise money for the organization.