Airline students tour Europe to prepare for studies

118
Students at Stonehenge

This June, nine Airline High School students, their parents, and two teachers traveled to Europe to immerse themselves in British culture as they prepare to study British literature and world history their senior year.

Students were able to see historical landmarks, visit quaint English villages, and even were able to visit Paris for two days.

These students will be able to share their experiences with their classmates and experience greater relevancy as they progress through these courses.  

(All photos courtesy of Airline High School) 

  • Students at Bath City
  • Students at Stonehenge
  • Students in Paris, France.
  • Students outside London Tower.
  • Students outside the Apollo Theatre in London.