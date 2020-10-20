Airline Teacher Chosen for National Cybersecurity Committee

Airline High School teacher Billy Neill knows his stuff when it comes to cyber science and robotics. Now, his knowledge will be tapped as a member of a national committee focused on developing new K-12 cybersecurity learning standards to be used in schools across America.

Neill is one of 30 educators representing 22 states who will serve as a content specialist on a committee focused on writing cyber curriculum. The groups will collaborate virtually October 27-29. Once complete, the standards will help ensure students not only have a foundational understanding of cybersecurity, but also the skills and knowledge needed to pursue cybersecurity careers in greater numbers.

Supported by government agencies such as the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Institute for Cybersecurity Education, Neill and fellow educators will be broken into three sub-committees based on their expertise. He will be on the high school team.

Growing a stronger cyber and tech workforce is the ultimate goal and Neill has been doing his part through robotics and cyber literacy classes at Airline. Bossier Schools places a strong emphasis district-wide on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), in partnership with Cyber Innovation Center.

According to Cyber.org, the academic initiative of the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier, current demand for cybersecurity talent is outpacing the supply. It is projected by 2022 that 1.8 million cyber jobs will be unfilled.