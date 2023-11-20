Airport Passenger Count Tops 2019 Numbersfor First Time Since Pandemic, Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week Ahead

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected the airline industry,

passenger numbers at Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) have topped 2019 totals for the

same month. In October 2023, 57,848 passengers traveled through SHV, an increase of

1,566 more passengers when only 56,282 traveled in October 2019. That is a 3% increase

over 2019 numbers and an 11% increase over 2022 numbers.



While the passenger numbers are up over 2019 levels, the number of flights each day is

actually down. The airport has 16 flights a day currently, which is five fewer daily flights than

in 2019. The airlines are sending larger planes to SHV, and residents of the Ark-La-Tex are

filling them. The average load factors, or the percentage of seats filled with passengers, of

flights now is 86%, compared to 75% in 2019.



“During this season of giving thanks, we are so thankful to the people that choose to fly from

Shreveport. We are always working to improve the experience at the airport, and we have

some great things in the works for 2024,” said Larry Blackwell, Director of Airports for the

Shreveport Airport Authority.



Today marks the start of one of the busiest weeks at the airport. More than 14,000 people are

expected to travel through the airport between today and Sunday. Passengers are

encouraged to show up at least an hour and a half before their scheduled departure if flying

American, Delta, or United and at least two hours before scheduled departure if flying on

Allegiant.