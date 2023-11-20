Airport Passenger Count Tops 2019 Numbersfor First Time Since Pandemic, Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week Ahead

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected the airline industry,
passenger numbers at Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) have topped 2019 totals for the
same month. In October 2023, 57,848 passengers traveled through SHV, an increase of
1,566 more passengers when only 56,282 traveled in October 2019. That is a 3% increase
over 2019 numbers and an 11% increase over 2022 numbers.
While the passenger numbers are up over 2019 levels, the number of flights each day is
actually down. The airport has 16 flights a day currently, which is five fewer daily flights than
in 2019. The airlines are sending larger planes to SHV, and residents of the Ark-La-Tex are
filling them. The average load factors, or the percentage of seats filled with passengers, of
flights now is 86%, compared to 75% in 2019.
“During this season of giving thanks, we are so thankful to the people that choose to fly from
Shreveport. We are always working to improve the experience at the airport, and we have
some great things in the works for 2024,” said Larry Blackwell, Director of Airports for the
Shreveport Airport Authority.
Today marks the start of one of the busiest weeks at the airport. More than 14,000 people are
expected to travel through the airport between today and Sunday. Passengers are
encouraged to show up at least an hour and a half before their scheduled departure if flying
American, Delta, or United and at least two hours before scheduled departure if flying on
Allegiant.