



Alan Beard

There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Lloyd Alan Beard of Tyler, TX, at Silver Star Ranch, Brownsboro, TX, at 11:00 am on March 31, 2023.

Alan was born in Magnolia, Arkansas, on October 13, 1956, and passed away on January 24, 2023, due to complications of Glioblastoma and Parkinson’s disease. He was a graduate of Bossier High School in 1974 and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1979. He retired from the United Medical Systems as a Radiology Technician with 20 years of service specializing in Lithotripsy.

Alan enjoyed sports, particularly scuba diving, water skiing, and golf, as well as watching the LSU Tigers play.

Alan is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Everett Beard. He is survived by his mother, Betty Beard, of Bossier City, LA; daughters Crystal Beard of Tyler, TX; Melissa Beard Phipps (Ra) of Bossier City, LA; loving granddaughter, Avery Laski of Tyler, TX; brothers, Michael Beard (Mandy) of Keller, TX; Daniel Beard (Angela) of Bossier City, LA, and sister, Lynda Beard McBeth (Russ) of the Woodlands, TX; Aunts, Shirley Murphy of Bossier City, LA, and Billie Jean Smart of Magnolia, AR. Also, devoted friend, Lynn Kistler, and his canine companion, Zola, as well as many cousins and a host of friends.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Praise God, He is now in perfect peace.