

Haughton, LA – A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home to celebrate the life of Albert Ray “Buddy” Martin-Nez, Sr.



Buddy was born on June 17, 1952 and passed away on May 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, devoted father, brother, and friend. In addition to being a Bail Bondsman, Buddy was also a Mason and a member of the local El Karubah Shriners. Another of his memorable moments was when he ran against, and lost, to George Dement for Mayor of Bossier City.



Mr. Martin-Nez is survived by his wife of 31 years, Frances “Frankie” Martin-Nez; daughters, Jade Beck, Katrina Welch, Ashley Coburn, and Brandi Martin-Nez; son, Albert Ray “Bubba” Martin- Nez, Jr.; grandchildren, Cody Turgeon, Taylor Beck, Brittany Beck, Brandon Beck, Duncan Baham, Mikala Martin-Nez, Hunner Martin-Nez, Bridget Martin-Nez, Cami Beck, and soon to be born, Ellie Guidry; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Bockhaus and Bryleigh Turgeon; brothers, George Martin-Nez and Randy Martin-Nez; sisters, Wanda Gayle Dupont, Sandra Kay Wilson, and Susan Cox; along with special friends, Wilson Boudreau and Bubba Toney.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

