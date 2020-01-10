All Bossier Parish sporting events scheduled for tonight have been canceled

Because of anticipated severe weather tonight, all Bossier Parish after-school activities and sporting events have been canceled.

The school board posted the announcement on its website just before noon.

Here is a list of boys and girls basketball games that were scheduled for tonight involving parish schools.

Airline at Haughton

Benton at Captain Shreve

Parkway at Southwood

Wossman at Bossier

Plain Dealing at Lakeview

The Airline-Haughton games have been rescheduled for Saturday. The girls game will start at 4 p.m. and be followed by the boys.

The Benton-Shreve games have been rescheduled for Saturday night. The girls game will start at 6 and be followed by the boys.

The Parkway-Southwood games have also been rescheduled for Saturday. The girls game will start at 4 and be followed by the boys.

The Wossman-Bossier games have been rescheduled for Saturday. The girls game will start at 4 and be followed by the boys.

Here is a list of soccer matches that were scheduled for tonight.

North DeSoto vs. Benton (boys)

Bossier vs. Little Cypress (boys)

Parkway vs. Calvary Baptist (girls)

