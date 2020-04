All-District 1-3A baseball team

Notes: District 1-3A completed it district schedule before the season was suspended and then canceled. The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

CO-MVPS: Noah Jones, Loyola, Sr.; Jordan Nelson, North Webster, Sr.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Cason Mahaffey, North Webster, Sr.

Pitchers — Coleman Beeson, Bossier, Jr.; John Shahrdar, Loyola, Jr.; Noble Means, Loyola, So.; Mason Haynes, North Webster, So.

Catcher — Luke Hamiter, Loyola, Sr.

Infielders — Andre Green, Bossier, Jr.; Keegan Wilson, Mansfield, Fr.; Rodrigo Zarco, Mansfield, Fr.; Roc Hawthorne, North Webster, Sr.; Conner Audirsch, North Webster, Jr.

Outfielders — William Soignier, Loyola, So.; Hayden Strealy, Loyola, Sr.; Blayne Farrington, North Webster, Jr.

DH — Cade McLain, North Webster, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jamaal Brooks, Bossier; Kaleb McClinton, Bossier; Peyton Thomas, Loyola; Nick Pavlick, Loyola; Josh Gamble, Mansfield; Jesse Wilkins, Mansfield; Gage Green, North Webster; Collin McKenzie, North Webster