All-District 1-3A baseball team

Note: The All-District 1-3A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

MVP — John Shahrdar, Loyola, Pitcher

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Connor O’Neal, Loyola

Pitcher — Nick Pavelik, Loyola

Pitcher — Josh Gamble, Mansfield

Utility — Coleman Beeson, Bossier

Utility — Connor Audirsh, North Webster

Utility — Mason Haynes, North Webster

DH — William Soignier, Loyola

C — Collin McKenzie, North Webster

1B — Cade McCain, North Webster

2B — Nathan Lirette, North Webster

3B — Peyton Ingle, North Webster

SS — Noble Means, Loyola

OF — Sam Szwak, Loyola

OF — Avery Williams, Bossier

OF — Blayne Farrington, North Webster

OF — Thomas Maciulski, Loyola

HONORABLE MENTION

Jamaal Brooks, Bossier; Seth Dehart, North Webster; Jalon Ebarb, Mansfield; AJ Green, Bossier; Gage Green, North Webster; Gabe Marshall, North Webster; Payne Weego, Loyola; Cleveland Wells, Mansfield