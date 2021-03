All-District 1-3A girls basketball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Sanaa Brown, Bossier

Tiffany Saharath, Loyola

Cierra Taylor, Mansfield

Gabby Moore, Loyola

D’Marchay Scott, Mansfield

Jada Burrell, Mansfield

MVP — Sanaa Brown, Bossier

SECOND TEAM

Roshunda Davis, Green Oaks

Kate Fortune, Loyola

Tiffani Brown, Bossier

Cheseney Malone, Mansfield

Sha’Coreiya Williams, Bossier

HONORABLE MENTION

Alexis Baker, Green Oaks; Aniya Davis, North Webster; Maliya Canada, Mansfield; Breanna Jackson, Green Oaks