All-District 1-4A softball team

Note: The All-District 1-4A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Whitman, North DeSoto

MVP: Aly Delafield, North DeSoto, Sr., Pitcher

FIRST TEAM

P — Laney Johnson, North DeSoto, Jr.

P — Kylie Ryan, Minden, Jr.

P — Cameron Clark, Northwood, Sr.

P — Mary McLamb, Caddo Magnet, So.

C — Payton Miller, North DeSoto, So.

C — Jacey Adams, Minden, Jr.

C — Selena Nunnery, Northwood, Jr.

C — Holly Hanks, Evangel Christian, So.

OF — Regan Davlin, North DeSoto, Jr.

OF — Cameron Curtis, North DeSoto, Sr.

OF — Sasha Falls, North DeSoto, So.

OF — Isabelle Wright, Northwood, Sr.

OF — Analyse Fuqua, Northwood, Fr.

OF — Madison Hooten, Evangel Christian, Fr.

IF — Mia Norwood, North DeSoto, Jr.

IF — Maddy Stringer, North DeSoto, So.

IF — Ciara Orgeron, North DeSoto, Jr.

IF — Raegan Henderson, North DeSoto, So.

IF — Leigha Gilbert, Minden, So.

IF — Addyson Hemphill, Northwood, Jr.

IF — Gabbi Olague, Evangel Christian, Sr.

IF — Haven Brooks, Evangel Christian, Jr

DP — Mackenzie Jagers, Northwood, Fr.

UTIL — Landry McLamb, Caddo Magnet, Fr.

UTIL — Brooklyn Horton, Evangel Christian, 8th

SECOND TEAM

P — Gi Robinson, Northwood, Jr.; Emma McCommic, Caddo Magnet, Jr.; Olivia Pandiella, Evangel Christian, Fr. OF — Kaylin Williams, Minden, Sr.; Millie Kapera, Northwood, Sr.; Catherine Berry, Caddo Magnet, Jr.; Caroline Tew, Evangel Christian, So.; Christina Bradley, Evangel Christian, Sr; T’La Dewitt, Huntington, Jr.; Kayla Taylor, Huntington, Sr. IF — Gabrielle Morrison, Minden, Sr.; Emily Balentine, Northwood, So.; Makayla Nunnery, Northwood, Jr.; Ansleigh Strickland, Caddo Magnet; Kyra Richmond, Huntington, Jr.; Jemecia McCullough, Huntington, Sr.; Ja’Kyra Adams, Bossier, Fr. DP — Alyssa Sims, Huntington, Jr. UTIL — Kamdyn Harmson, Evangel Christian, 7th; Serenity Palmer, Huntington, Sr.; Simone Burnom, Huntington, Jr.; Abbi Rogers, Northwood, Fr.