All-District 1-5A baseball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Grayson Gates, Benton, Sr.

Pitcher — Jacob Hernandez, Haughton, Sr.

Pitcher — Austin Anderson, Haughton, So.

Pitcher — Sawyer Lacoste, Byrd, Sr.

Pitcher — Kirk Martinson, Byrd, Sr.

Catcher — Cole Joyner, Byrd, Sr.

First base — Brock Van Hoy, Benton, Sr.

Second base — Brandon Levy, Parkway, So.

Third base — Harrison Waxley, Airline, Sr.

Shortstop — Peyton Stovall, Haughton, Sr.

Outfield — Colin Rains, Haughton, So.

Outfield — Dane Stearns, Benton, Sr.

Outfield — Jack Walker, Byrd, Sr.

Outfield — Hunter Willis, Captain Shreve, So.

DH — Chandler Lytle, Haughton, Sr.

Utility — Clint Lasiter, Benton, Sr.

Utility — Rylan Lawrence, Benton, Sr.

Utility — Caden Akana, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Utility — Carson Carey, Airline, Jr.

MVP — Peyton Stovall, Haughton

PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Grayson Gates, Benton

COACH OF THE YEAR — J.D. Stephens, Benton

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher — Brock Van Hoy, Benton, Sr.

Pitcher — Mason Langdon, Byrd, Sr.

Pitcher — Trenton Lape, Parkway, So.

Pitcher — Jesse Taitano, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Pitcher — Caden Akana, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Catcher — Zach Schoenborn, Parkway, So.

First base — Roman Tolbert, Haughton, Jr.

Second base — Caden Akana, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Third base — Slade Netterville, Byrd, Sr.

Shortstop — Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central, So.

Outfield — Walker Wicklund, Captain Shreve, So.

Outfield — Jason Little, Byrd, Sr.

Outfield — Brady Norcross, Parkway, Sr.

Outfield — Chase Keith, Haughton, Sr.

DH — Cameron Fink, Parkway, Jr.

Utility — Hayden Knotts, Parkway, Sr.

Utility — Brock Lambert, Byrd, Sr.

Utility — Grayson Mims, Benton, Sr.

Utility — Walker Wicklund, Captain Shreve, So.