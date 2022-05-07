All-District 1-5A baseball team (includes first-team player district stats)

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches. Statistics are in district play

MVP — Austin Anderson, Haughton, Jr. (.478, 16 RBI, 1 HR, 4 2B, .630 SLG)

PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Austin Anderson, Haughton, Jr. (4-1, 31 K, 1 SV, 2.28 ERA, 1.48 WHIP)

COACH OF THE YEAR — Glenn Maynor, Haughton

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Cade Josting, Parkway, Sr. (2-1, 28 K, 1 SV, 2.44 ERA, 1.360 WHIP)

Pitcher — Carter White, Airline, So. (3-1, 23 K, 0.79 ERA, 0.938 WHIP)

Pitcher — Sawyer Simmons, Benton, Jr. (3-1, 28 K, 0.969 ERA, 1.108 WHIP)

Pitcher — Cale Latimer, Benton, Jr. (0-1, 22 K, 1 SV, 0.538 ERA, 0.692 WHIP)

Catcher — Zach Schoenborn, Parkway, Jr. (.419, 6 RBI, 5 2B, .581 SLG, 1.185 OPS)

First base — Austin Anderson, Haughton, Jr. (478, 16 RBI, 4 2B, 1 HR, .630 SLG)

Second base — Blake Fant, Captain Shreve, Sr. (475, 10 RBI, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR)

Third base — Harrison Waxley, Airline, Sr. (378, 9 RBI, 4 2B, 2 3B)

Shortstop — Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central, Jr. (.450, 10 RBI, 6 2B, 1 HR, .675 SLG, 1.195 OPS)

Outfield — Colin Rains, Haughton, Jr. (380, 11 RBI, 7 2B, 1 HR, .580 SLG)

Outfield — Davin Watkins, Southwood, Sr. (303, 4 2B, 1 HR, .489 SLG, .941 OPS)

Outfield — Keegan Lehr, Airline, Sr. (357, 12 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B)

Outfield — Tanner Kirkland, Parkway, Sr. (.409, 12 RBI, .432 SLG, .893 OPS)

Designated hitter — Cole Weir, Benton, Jr. (.500, 8 RBI, 2 2B, .563 SLG, 1.105 OPS)

Utility — Chan Lytle, Haughton, Sr. (313, 5 RBI, 1 2B, .344 SLG)

Utility — Clayton Brandon, Airline, Jr. (.306, 10 RBI, 4 2B)

Utility — Lake Lambert, Byrd, Jr. (267, 9 RBI, 1 2B, .289 SLG, .601 OPS)

Utility— Daniel Wiggins, Natchitoches Central, Jr. (.306, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, .417 SLG, .821 OPS)

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher — Tyler Bouillion, Parkway, Sr.

Pitcher — Alex Dupuy, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Pitcher — Patrick Snead, Byrd, Sr.

Pitcher — Bryce Lopez, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Pitcher — Preston Hill, Benton, Sr.

Catcher — Christian Weddleton, Byrd, Sr.

First base — Patrick Snead, Byrd, Sr.

Second base — Trenton Lape, Parkway, Jr.

Third base — David Favrot, Byrd, Sr.

Shortstop — Kennon Lauterbach, Benton, Jr.

Outfield — Cole Weir, Benton, Jr.

Outfield — Cole Criswell, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Outfield — Mason Morgan, Airline, Jr.

Outfield — Brooks Brosette, Byrd, Jr.

Designated hitter — Cameron Fink, Parkway, Sr.

Utility — Bryce Powell, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Utility — Brock Laird, Natchitoches Central, Fr.