All-District 1-5A boys basketball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Darius Young, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
John Mitchell, Captain Shreve, Sr.
Eric McKnight, Southwood, Sr.
Bryce Roberts, Parkway, Sr.
Anthony Bryant, Captain Shreve, Sr.
MVP — Darius Young, Natchitoches Central
COACH OF THE YEAR — Kolton Sepulvado, Natchitoches Central
SECOND TEAM
Trae Ware, Parkway, Sr.
Devin Bilbo, Airline, Sr.
Dylan Slaid, Benton, Sr.
Brodie Romero, Benton, Sr.
Jaiden Hare, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Airline — Devarrick Woods, Trevon Jackson, Colby O’Glee
Benton — Ryan Ward, Jyrell McClendon
Captain Shreve — Corey Coleman
C.E. Byrd — Darrien Turner, Brian Morris, Carlos Stephenson
Haughton — Laytham Delaney, Zion Nelson, K’Leb Allen
Natchitoches Central — Gerald Williams, Sean Lacour, Justin Aaron, Dalyn Davis
Parkway — Quincy Jones, Michael Feaster, Jalun Reed
Southwood — Mar’Quarius Johnson, Artavious Washington, Brayden Kimberlin, Jeremiah Evans