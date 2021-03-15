All-District 1-5A boys basketball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Darius Young, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

John Mitchell, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Eric McKnight, Southwood, Sr.

Bryce Roberts, Parkway, Sr.

Anthony Bryant, Captain Shreve, Sr.

MVP — Darius Young, Natchitoches Central

COACH OF THE YEAR — Kolton Sepulvado, Natchitoches Central

SECOND TEAM

Trae Ware, Parkway, Sr.

Devin Bilbo, Airline, Sr.

Dylan Slaid, Benton, Sr.

Brodie Romero, Benton, Sr.

Jaiden Hare, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Devarrick Woods, Trevon Jackson, Colby O’Glee

Benton — Ryan Ward, Jyrell McClendon

Captain Shreve — Corey Coleman

C.E. Byrd — Darrien Turner, Brian Morris, Carlos Stephenson

Haughton — Laytham Delaney, Zion Nelson, K’Leb Allen

Natchitoches Central — Gerald Williams, Sean Lacour, Justin Aaron, Dalyn Davis

Parkway — Quincy Jones, Michael Feaster, Jalun Reed

Southwood — Mar’Quarius Johnson, Artavious Washington, Brayden Kimberlin, Jeremiah Evans