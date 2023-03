All-District 1-5A boys basketball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Jeremiah Evans, Southwood, Jr.

Darius Anderson, Southwood, Sr.

Colby O’glee, Airline, Sr.

Greg Manning, Benton, Jr.

Jyrin Sowell, Captain Shreve, Jr.

MVP — Jeremiah Evans, Southwood

SECOND TEAM

Brhaelyn Brown, Parkway, Jr.

Laythan Delaney, Haughton, Sr.

Tre’Von Jackson, Airline, Jr.

Logan Smith, Natchitoches Central

E’Joshua McDonald, Captain Shreve, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Bryson Broom

Captain Shreve — Marcus Loftin

Byrd — Mike Thornton

Haughton — Jayden Allen, Josh Ross

Natchitoches Central —,Jaden Braden, Camryn Davis

Parkway — Chance Snell, Tre’ Fisher, Caleb Evans, Kaleb Williams

Southwood — Maurice Carson, Cameron Green