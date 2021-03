All-District 1-5A girls basketball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Mikaylah Williams, Parkway, So.

Jada Anderson, Benton, Sr.

Jordan McLemore, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Addison Martin, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Nia Hardison, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

MVP — Mikaylah Williams, Parkway

COACH OF THE YEAR — Keith Greene, Captain Shreve

SECOND TEAM

Kennedee Shelton, Southwood, Sr.

Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton, Sr.

Chloe Larry, Parkway, Fr.

Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway, Sr.

Kori Rice, Airline, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Toria Brocks, Airline; Jada Stewart, Benton; Ella Kate Malley, Benton; Marissa Schoth, Benton; Kiayra Ellis, Captain Shreve; Desiree Hudson, Captain Shreve; Kyra Stokes, Captain Shreve; Azarie Player CE Byrd; Zahria Shyne, Haughton; Sara White, Haughton; Anne Chapple, Haughton; Rere Bowers,Natchitoches Central; Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central; Bianca Oliver, Parkway; Jermesha Frierson, Southwood; Minnie Williams, Southwood; Ke’Andria Barfield, Southwood