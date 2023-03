All-District 1-5A girls basketball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Mikaylah Williams, Parkway, Sr. (18 pog, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg)

Chloe Larry, Parkway, Jr. (15 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 3 spg)

Marissa Schoth, Benton, Sr. (16.6 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.7 spg)

Makayla Gallien, Natchitoches Central, Jr. (15.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.9 spg)

Sara White, Haughton, Sr. (11.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)

MVP: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gloria Williams, Parkway

SECOND TEAM

Akeelah Wade, Natchitoches Central, So. (11.2 pog, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.6 spg, 2.6 bpg)

Janiya Vanderpool, Byrd, Sr. (12 pog, 2 rpg, 2.3 spg)

Skylar Branch, Haughton, Fr. (11.8 pog, 6.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.5 spg)

Ty’lissa Henderson, Parkway, Sr. (11 ppg, 6 rpg, 1 apg, 4 spg)

Morgan Young, Byrd, Sr. (13.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.6 spg)

HONORABLE MENTION

Paige Marshall, Airline, Jr.

Makenna Miles, Parkway, Sr.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes, Airline, Fr.

JaKiyah Lane, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Morgan LaCour, Natchitoches Central, Jr.