All-District 1-5A softball team

Note: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

Co-MVPs — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.; Raelin Chaffin, Airline, Sr.

OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Brooklynn Bockhaus, Haughton, Jr.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Raelin Chaffin, Airline, Sr.

Pitcher — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.

Pitcher — Ava Defee, Benton, Fr.

Catcher — Elena Heng, Airline, Fr.

Catcher — Emily Watts, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Infielder — Paris Endris, Airline, Jr.

Infielder — Jina Baffuto, Airline, Jr.

Infielder — Victoria Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.

Infielder — Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Infielder — Madison Trujillo, Haughton, Sr.

Infielder — Sophia Livers, Benton, So.

Infielder — Mikaylah Williams, Parkway, So.

Outfielder — Averi Phillips, Haughton, Jr.

Outfielder — Paige Marshall, Airline, Fr.

Outfielder — Addison Martin, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Outfielder — Kennedy LaPierre, Benton, Jr.

Outfielder — Abbey Bevill, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Utility — Chloe Larry, Parkway, Fr.

Utility — Makenzee Perry, Airline, Jr.

Utility — Linsey Hargis, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Mikel-Ann Ricardo, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Macey Schut, Haughton, So.

Catchers — Aubrey Houghtby, Natchitoches Central, So.; Savannah Lacoste, Byrd, Sr.; Reagan Jorstad, Haughton, Sr.

Infielders — Morgan Kunath, Airline, Sr.; Olivia Turner, Southwood, So.; Grace Hughes, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Morgan Dawson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.; Alayiah Mingo, Haughton, Sr.; Christina Gegg, Benton, Fr.; Meagan Risher, Benton, Jr.; Sara White, Haughton, So.

Outfielders — Allison Watson, Airline, Sr.; Chloe Stanfield, Haughton, Fr.; Mackynzie Eason, Parkway, So.; Laci Hedgepeth, Benton, Jr.; Kristalyn Edwards, Natchitoches Central, Sr.Annabelle Wyss, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Utility — Riley Myers, Southwood, Jr.; Tayler Gonzalez, Benton, Jr.; Hayleah Thornton, Parkway, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Aubrey Jeane, Alex Knowles, Natalie Sutton

Benton — Olivia Burns, Marissa Schoth, Piper Stephens

Haughton — Briley Leblanc, Ariana Mathews

(Honorable mention selections weren’t on the All-District team submitted. The above players listed were taken from available social media announcements. Coaches may send their honorable mention selections to rhedges@bossierpress.com for addition.)