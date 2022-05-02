All-District 1-5A softball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Ronnie Abels, Natchitoches Central; Brittany Frazier Smith, Airline

MVP — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Chloe Larry, Parkway, So.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Pitcher — Ava Defee, Benton, So.

Catcher — Paris Endris, Airline, Sr.

Catcher — Laney Dobrow, Haughton, Fr.

Infielder— Jina Baffuto, Airline, Sr.

Infielder — Sophia Livers, Benton, Jr.

Infielder — Megan Risher, Benton, Sr.

Infielder — Brooklynn Bockhaus, Haughton, Sr.

Infielder — Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Infielder — Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Infielder — Mikaylah Williams, Parkway, Jr.

Outfielder — Elena Heng, Airline, So.

Outfielder — Paige Marshall, Airline, So.

Outfielder — Natalie Sutton, Airline, Jr.

Outfielder — Averi Phillips, Haughton, Sr.

Outfielder — Piper Stephens, Benton, Sr.

Utility — Chloe Larry, Parkway, So.

Utility — Marissa Schoth, Benton, Jr.

Utility — Riley Myers, Southwood, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher — Mikel-Ann Ricardo, Captain Shreve, Sr.

Pitcher — Dixie Williams, Haughton, Fr.

Pitcher — Emily Rachal, Airline, Fr.

Catcher — Aubrey Houghtby, Natchitoches Central, Jr.

Catcher — Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve, Fr.

Infielder — Lindsey Marcinkus, Airline, Fr.

Infielder — Alex Knowles, Airline, So.

Infielder — Morgan Dawson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Infielder — Christina Gegg, Benton, So.

Infielder — Tayler Gonzalez, Benton, Sr.

Infielder — Elexa Beaudoin, Captain Shreve, So.

Infielder — Sara White, Haughton, Jr.

Infielder — Ariana Matthews, Haughton, Jr.

Outfielder — Kylie Small, Haughton, Fr.

Outfielder — Kennedy LaPierre, Benton, Sr.

Outfielder — Meaux Carroll, Benton, Jr.

Outfielder — Allanah Bynog, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Outfielder — Morgan Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Fr.

Utility — Aleena Duran, Airline, Fr.

Utility — Jayda Martin, Southwood, So.

Utility — Macey Schut, Haughton, Jr.