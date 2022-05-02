All-District 1-5A softball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Ronnie Abels, Natchitoches Central; Brittany Frazier Smith, Airline
MVP — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Chloe Larry, Parkway, So.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.
Pitcher — Ava Defee, Benton, So.
Catcher — Paris Endris, Airline, Sr.
Catcher — Laney Dobrow, Haughton, Fr.
Infielder— Jina Baffuto, Airline, Sr.
Infielder — Sophia Livers, Benton, Jr.
Infielder — Megan Risher, Benton, Sr.
Infielder — Brooklynn Bockhaus, Haughton, Sr.
Infielder — Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Jr.
Infielder — Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
Infielder — Mikaylah Williams, Parkway, Jr.
Outfielder — Elena Heng, Airline, So.
Outfielder — Paige Marshall, Airline, So.
Outfielder — Natalie Sutton, Airline, Jr.
Outfielder — Averi Phillips, Haughton, Sr.
Outfielder — Piper Stephens, Benton, Sr.
Utility — Chloe Larry, Parkway, So.
Utility — Marissa Schoth, Benton, Jr.
Utility — Riley Myers, Southwood, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Mikel-Ann Ricardo, Captain Shreve, Sr.
Pitcher — Dixie Williams, Haughton, Fr.
Pitcher — Emily Rachal, Airline, Fr.
Catcher — Aubrey Houghtby, Natchitoches Central, Jr.
Catcher — Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve, Fr.
Infielder — Lindsey Marcinkus, Airline, Fr.
Infielder — Alex Knowles, Airline, So.
Infielder — Morgan Dawson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
Infielder — Christina Gegg, Benton, So.
Infielder — Tayler Gonzalez, Benton, Sr.
Infielder — Elexa Beaudoin, Captain Shreve, So.
Infielder — Sara White, Haughton, Jr.
Infielder — Ariana Matthews, Haughton, Jr.
Outfielder — Kylie Small, Haughton, Fr.
Outfielder — Kennedy LaPierre, Benton, Sr.
Outfielder — Meaux Carroll, Benton, Jr.
Outfielder — Allanah Bynog, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
Outfielder — Morgan Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Fr.
Utility — Aleena Duran, Airline, Fr.
Utility — Jayda Martin, Southwood, So.
Utility — Macey Schut, Haughton, Jr.