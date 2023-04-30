All-District 1-5A softball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Ronnie Abels, Natchitoches Central
MVP — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Elena Heng, Airline, Jr.
FIRST TEAM
P — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
P — Taylor Anne Smith, Airline, Sr.
C — Ryan Hutchinson, Airline, So.
C — Laney Dobrow, Haughton, So.
IF — Olivia Burns, Benton, Sr.
IF — Sophia Livers, Benton, Sr.
IF — Olivia Livers, Benton, Fr.
IF — Ella Vickers, Haughton, Jr.
IF — Lindsey Marcinkus, Airline, So.
IF — Skylar Braxton, Natchitoches Central, So.
IF — Morgan Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.
OF — Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
OF —Paige Marshall, Airline, Jr.
OF — Natalie Sutton, Airline, St.
OF — Emersyn Disotell, Benton, So.
OF — Meaux Carroll, Benton, Sr.
OF — Carsyn Kizzia, Haughton, Sr
UT — Jayda Martin, Captain Shreve, Jr.
UT — Emily Rachal, Airline, So.
UT — Sydney Terrell, Natchitoches Central, So.
UT — Ashley Promes, Benton, So.
SECOND TEAM
P — Ella Hendrick, Captain Shreve, Fr.
P — Dixie Williams, Haughton, So.
P — Hayleah Thornton, Parkway, Jr.
C — Avery Schoenborn, Parkway, Jr.
C — Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve, So.
IF — Christina Gegg, Benton, Jr.
IF — Ehren Guidroz, Natchitoches Central, Fr.
IF — Madison Menard, Parkway, Fr.
IF — Ariana Mathews, Haughton, Sr.
IF — Macey Schut, Haughton, Sr.
IF — Elexa Beaudoin, Captain Shreve, Jr.
IF — Nora Falcon, Captain Shreve, Jr.
IF — GraceAnn Lee, Airline, Sr.
OF — Lila Robertson, Natchitoches Central, Fr.
OF — Mallory LaCour, Natchitoches Central, So.
OF — Kemora Guidry, Airline, So.
OF — Dylan Defee, Benton, So.
OF — Kayleigh Goss, Haughton, Jr.
UT — Aleena Duran, Airline, So.
UT — Macee Thompson, Parkway, Fr.
UT — Aubrey Houghtby, Natchitoches Central, Sr.
UT — Megan Hill, Captain Shreve, So.