All-District 1-5A softball team

Note: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Ronnie Abels, Natchitoches Central

MVP — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER — Elena Heng, Airline, Jr.

FIRST TEAM

P — Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

P — Taylor Anne Smith, Airline, Sr.

C — Ryan Hutchinson, Airline, So.

C — Laney Dobrow, Haughton, So.

IF — Olivia Burns, Benton, Sr.

IF — Sophia Livers, Benton, Sr.

IF — Olivia Livers, Benton, Fr.

IF — Ella Vickers, Haughton, Jr.

IF — Lindsey Marcinkus, Airline, So.

IF — Skylar Braxton, Natchitoches Central, So.

IF — Morgan Robinson, Natchitoches Central, So.

OF — Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

OF —Paige Marshall, Airline, Jr.

OF — Natalie Sutton, Airline, St.

OF — Emersyn Disotell, Benton, So.

OF — Meaux Carroll, Benton, Sr.

OF — Carsyn Kizzia, Haughton, Sr

UT — Jayda Martin, Captain Shreve, Jr.

UT — Emily Rachal, Airline, So.

UT — Sydney Terrell, Natchitoches Central, So.

UT — Ashley Promes, Benton, So.

SECOND TEAM

P — Ella Hendrick, Captain Shreve, Fr.

P — Dixie Williams, Haughton, So.

P — Hayleah Thornton, Parkway, Jr.

C — Avery Schoenborn, Parkway, Jr.

C — Aubry Townsend, Captain Shreve, So.

IF — Christina Gegg, Benton, Jr.

IF — Ehren Guidroz, Natchitoches Central, Fr.

IF — Madison Menard, Parkway, Fr.

IF — Ariana Mathews, Haughton, Sr.

IF — Macey Schut, Haughton, Sr.

IF — Elexa Beaudoin, Captain Shreve, Jr.

IF — Nora Falcon, Captain Shreve, Jr.

IF — GraceAnn Lee, Airline, Sr.

OF — Lila Robertson, Natchitoches Central, Fr.

OF — Mallory LaCour, Natchitoches Central, So.

OF — Kemora Guidry, Airline, So.

OF — Dylan Defee, Benton, So.

OF — Kayleigh Goss, Haughton, Jr.

UT — Aleena Duran, Airline, So.

UT — Macee Thompson, Parkway, Fr.

UT — Aubrey Houghtby, Natchitoches Central, Sr.

UT — Megan Hill, Captain Shreve, So.